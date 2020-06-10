Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal to address important press conference at 12:00 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address an important press conference at 12:00 pm today on the coronavirus situation in the capital. Delhi's coronavirus cases have notched up to 31,309 while the death toll has risen to 905. Kejriwal himself underwent a coronavirus test yesterday after showing symptoms of coronavirus. He was declared positive after the results confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Mathematical models of the progression of COVID-19 show it would be “possible” for Delhi to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July, several scientists have said while stating that community transmission of the disease may have started a while ago.

Warning of more trouble ahead, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the number of COVID-19 cases could surge to 5.5 lakh by July 31. This is dramatically higher from the city's tally of 31,309 cases on Wednesday. India’s COVID-19 count is 2,76,583.

“The model that I used for India found that there could be around 8-10 lakh cases in India by mid or end of July. So it won’t be surprising to get to those figures (5.5 lakh) in Delhi,” said Samit Bhattacharya, mathematics professor and researcher at the School of Natural Sciences at Shiv Nadar University.

“Delhi getting around 5.5 lakh cases by end July might be possible as the number of cases is growing,” Bhattacharya told PTI.

According to virologist Upasana Ray, only epidemiologists and statisticians can comment on exact numbers and predictions.

"I believe that if the government is telling something, there must be some basis to it,” Ray, senior scientist at CSIR-IICB, Kolkata, added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage