Image Source : ANI Army Southern Command chief inaugurates memorial to fallen soldiers at Jaisalmer War Museum

The Army's Southern Command chief inaugurated a memorial to fallen soldiers at the Jaisalmer War Museum on Wednesday, a defence spokesperson said.

Lieutenant General S K Saini, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, said the purpose of building the 16-foot-high and 138-foot-wide structure with a 'Konark Chakra' in the centre is to pay homage to the soldiers who are a source of inspiration for the entire nation, the spokesperson said.

He said the names of soldiers, including 21 Param Vir Chakra, 53 Ashok Chakra and 214 Mahavir Chakra awardees, have been engraved on the memorial in golden letters.

The construction of 'Shraddhanjali Sthal' was done under the guidance of the Konark Corps and the Battle Axe Division of the Army, the spokesperson said.

Jaisalmer War Museum was established on 24 August, 2015 and since then the museum has been continuously evolving, he said.

District collector Namit Mehta, Zila Sainik Kalyan Adhikari Colonel BS Rathore (Retired), and Chairperson Jaisalmer Municipal Corporation Kavita Khatri, and other dignitaries also attended the event.

ALSO READ: Army chief Bipin Rawat calls off Jaisalmer visit amid Kashmir turmoil