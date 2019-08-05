Image Source : FILE PIC Army chief Bipin Rawat calls off Jaisalmer visit amid Kashmir turmoil

Army chief Bipin Rawat called of his Jaisalmer visit on Monday, amid turmoil in Kashmir Valley, reported PTI. Rawat was scheduled to inaugurate the Army International Scout Masters Competition, defence sources said. It would now be inaugurated by Chief of Staff of Southern Army Command Lt Gen DS Ahuja and the deputy defence minister of Russia at Jaisalmer military station, according to PTI.

The fifth edition of International Army Scout Masters Competition will be conducted at Jaisalmer Military Station under the aegis of the Southern Command. The previous four editions of the competition were held in Russia. It is the first time that India is participating in the event.

The competition consists of five stages which will be conducted from August 6 to 14.

Army Scout Master Teams from Armenia, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Sudan, Uzbekistan and India are participating in the event. In the competition, navigation skills, endurance, marksmanship and team spirit will be evaluated by a panel of international judges, arbitrators and referees over a period of nine days.

(With PTI inputs)

