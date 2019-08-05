Kashmir Turmoil: From Shashi Tharoor to Chidambaram, here's how top political leaders reacted to Valley situation

Kashmir Turmoil: From Shashi Tharoor to Chidambaram, here're how top political leaders reacted to Valley situation

Amid the turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir, several top political leaders have condemned the house arrest of top political leaders of the state, including Mebooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone, amidst speculations of big decision making in New Delhi. Leaders including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, former Union Minister P Chidambaram and CPI-M chief Sitaram Yechury criticized the government for the detention of the political leadership in Kashmir.

Here's who said what:

Congress leader P Chidambaram:

In a series of tweets on Monday, P Chidambaram said that the house arrest of politicians signals that govt will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one. The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests," Chidambaram tweeted.

The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 5, 2019

"Before the day is over we will know if there will be a major crisis in J&K. Keeping my fingers crossed," Chidambaram said in another tweet.

ALSO READ: What is Article 35A? Why does Kashmir hold its breath every time it is questioned?

Congress' Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed concern over Kashmir leaders being "kept under house arrest overnight" when "they have done no wrong".

"What is going on in J&K? Why would leaders be arrested overnight while having done no wrong? If Kashmiris are our citizens & their leaders our partners, surely the mainstream ones must be kept on board while we act against terrorists & separatists? If we alienate them, who’s left?" Tharoor tweeted.

What is going on in J&K? Why would leaders be arrested overnight while having done no wrong? If Kashmiris are our citizens &their leaders our partners, surely the mainstream ones must be kept on board while we act against terrorists & separatists? If we alienate them, who’s left? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2019

Earlier, Tharoor had extended his support to NC leader Omar Abdullah said "every Indian democrat" would stand with the "mainstream" leaders of the state.

"You are not alone Omar Abdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session and our voices will not be stilled," he tweeted.

Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M chief Sitaram Yechury questioned the situation of the state

"What is going on in Jammu & Kashmir?" he tweeted.

What is going on in Jammu & Kashmir? https://t.co/m6mhuHzbeM — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 4, 2019

Kapil Mishra

Delhi legislator Kapil Mishra took to Twitter to remind opposition that 'India is watching'

Dear Indian Opposition



Remember India is watching you.



Don't try to play villain when a common dream of crores of Indians is coming true . Just don't .



Stand strong behind Narendra Modi & Amit Shah



This is the least you can do for Mother India today #Kashmir — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 5, 2019

"Dear Indian Opposition, remember India is watching you. Don't try to play villain when a common dream of crores of Indians is coming true. Just don't

Stand strong behind Narendra Modi & Amit Shah. This is the least you can do for Mother India today," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, unlike political leaders, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher extended his support to PM Modi-led BJP government and tweeted Kashmir solution has begun, amid turmoil in Valley.

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

Amid the turmoil in the Valley, the government imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Sunday night, while the same comes under effect in Jammu from 6 am today, as a precautionary measure.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the Jammu and Kashmir Valley. Satellite phones are being provided to police officials and district magistrates. Schools and colleges have been shut down in Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Doha. Several educational institutions have ordered their students to vacate hostels.

Amid current situation in Kashmir, there have been concerns that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has come through on their long-standing promise of revoking Article 35A and 370, which gives special rights and privileges to the state's citizens in government jobs and land.

ALSO READ | All Kashmir University Examinations postponed, new dates yet to be announced

ALSO READ: Kashmir on Edge: State leaders put under house arrest; Valley braces for 'big decisions'

Video: Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah under house arrest, section 144 imposed in Srinagar