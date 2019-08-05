BJP's three-line whip to its MPs for next 2 days: Remain present in Parliament, don't give statements on Kashmir issue

BJP's three-line whip to its MPs for next 2 days

Amid uncertainty in Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its MPs for presence in the Parliament. The BJP parliamentarians have been asked to remain present in the Parliament from August 5 till August 7.

A three-line whip is underlined thrice. It is the gravest of the whips. According to this whip, the party members remain under an obligation to toe the party line. It is usually exercised when critical bills are tabled.

The saffron party has also asked its leaders to refrain from giving statements on Kashmir, terrorism and Hindu-Muslim issues.