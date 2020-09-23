Image Source : PTI APSRTC to operate buses at full capacity with no standees

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate its buses at full capacity from Wednesday, subject to wearing of masks by all passengers, but without any standees.

"We will allow all seats in a bus to be occupied by passengers from Wednesday. However, all passengers will have to wear masks," APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) Brahmananda Reddy told IANS.

Only one passenger would be initially seated in each set of seats meant for two-three persons to ensure physical distance and the remaining seats filled subsequently in accordance with the number of passengers who get on board.

The transporter has communicated the new directive to all its offices in 13 districts of the southern state.

In normal times, most state-run buses were notorious for carrying passengers much beyond their seating capacity.

The APSRTC partially resumed is bus services on May 21, initially operating with only 50 per cent passengers.

Its online portal also offered only 50 per cent seats on buses for reservations, which will now be available for all seats.

In normal time, the corporation's buses carry around 72 lakh passengers daily.

