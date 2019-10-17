Image Source : FILE AP government to do away with personal interviews for staff recruitment

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to do away with personal interviews for recruitment of staff and limit the process only to written

examination.

"Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a historic decision to do away with personal interviews in recruitment.

He has directed the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to conduct the recruitment process in a transparent and foolproof manner," a release from the chief minister's office said.

The chief minister held a review meeting on Thursday on the proposed annual recruitment calendar for filling vacant government posts.

The chief minister had announced last month that all recruitment tests for filling government posts would henceforth be conducted from January 1 to 31 every year. Accordingly, Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam directed all government departments to list the vacancies.

Priority would be given to fill vacant posts in departments rendering emergency services to citizens. The CMO release said the chief minister wanted to involve experts from IITs and IIMs in the conduct of recruitment examinations.

Officials told the chief minister that every recruitment notification issued by the APPSC was ending up in litigation. "The chief minister wanted the Commission to ensure the whole process to be conducted in a foolproof and transparent manner to avoid legal hassles," the release added.