Andhra Pradesh: Gas leaks at a company in Achutapuram, 50 people rushed to hospital

Suspected gas leakage reported at a company in Achutapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Gas Leakage: A suspected gas leakage was reported at a company in Achutapuram, Andhra Pradesh. A few women were rushed to a hospital after they fell ill.

As per Anakapalle Police, a few women fell ill after a gas leak reported in a company located in Achutapuram. Some of them have been rushed to a local hospital. Police waiting for APPCB officials to arrive & assess the situation. No one is allowed inside the premises.

"The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and evacuation is underway at the premises. More details awaited," says SP Anakapalle.

