Watch | The answer to 'What is the wettest place in the world' is in video shared by Anand Mahindra

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB The travellers were left in awe after witnessing the moving clouds.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was left astounded when he came across a video clip showing Meghalaya's Mawsynram covered in rainfall saying he didn't know its the wettest place in the world.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “When I was in school, the answer to ‘What is the wettest place in the world’ was Cherrapunji. Didn’t know Mawsynram is at the top of the podium. The visuals here are amazing…”

The video is captured from a moving vehicle. The travellers were left in awe after witnessing the moving clouds. A few seconds later they realise that those are not clouds but water from the waterfall that is being sprayed around.

The US storm Watch shared the video with the caption, “The wettest place in the world, Mawsynram, India just recorded a mind-boggling 39.51 inches (1003.6 mm) of rain in the last 24 hours. These are what the waterfalls in the area look like."

Netizens react to the waterfall video

People were left amazed by the video clip and shared their thoughts about the Cherapunji and Mawsynram.

A Twitter user further sharing the video said that Cherapunji and Mawsynram are just 16 km apart.

Another user stated how despite being an adventurer himself the visuals scared him.

Another Twitter user shared a different video for Anand Mahindra to enjoy. He captioned it, "Meghalaya Calling."

The Northeast region, particularly Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, has received heavy rainfall in the last few days.

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra fulfils promise by gifting new house to Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma on Mother’s Day |VIDEO

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra shares 360-degree view from top of Mount Everest - Watch

Latest India News