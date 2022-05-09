Anand Mahindra fulfils promise by gifting new house to Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma on Mother’s Day |VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANAND MAHINDRA Idli Amma and Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra turned messiah for 85-year-old K. Kamalthal aka 'Idli Patti' of Coimbatore. The Industrialist fulfilled his promise of gifting Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma a new home. Mahindra group has handed over a 300 square feet house with a single bath attached bedroom, a living room, and a dining hall at Vadivelampalayam in the outskirts of Coimbatore on Mothers Day to the octogenarian. For the unversed, Mahindra shared a tweet back in April, 2021 where he indicated that Idli Amma will soon have her own house to serve people her famous home-cooked food.

On Mother’s Day, Mahindra took to his social media and shared a video showing Idli Amma entering her new home. "Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!"

Netizens lauded the industrialist for his philanthropic work."This planet has a few good people too, that’s why we still have rains. I don’t know why, Ananji touches my heart and brings tears too... Thank you, Anandji... From Coimbatore," commented a Twitter user. Another said, "Appreciate for not only noticing but follow it up construction n handover of house with all amenities need for d house.. noticed few good windows for steam to get out.. water pipes outside for washing hands. A third comment read,"Very good job sir, serving selflessly to society is a great job. encouraging such people is boosting their energy to do more to society. I come to know In karnataka also aged couple serving meals at less amount even thier poverty."

Meanwhile, the Mahindra group had promised to build a home for her when the story of her selling idlis at Rs 1 even during the Covid -19 crisis was reported and bought 1.75 cents of land at Vadivelampalayam in April 2021 and commenced construction in February 2022. The company had registered the land in Kamalthal's name.

