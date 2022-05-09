Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KANDAPRODUCTIONS US cops arrive at Punjabi wedding after noise complaint. What happened next will surprise you! | VIDEO

Punjabi couple Mandiver Toor and his fiance Raman's wedding witnessed the presence of two deputies of the Sheriff's department last month. It all happened during the pre-wedding ceremony called the Jaggo during which many friends and relatives arrived at Toor's aunt's home in Tracy. During the course of the function, the guests did not realize the loud music that made everyone uncomfortable. This is when some people from their neighborhood alerted the cops about the same. The police reached the venue where the ceremony was taking place and left everyone in shock. However, the fear soon subsided when the deputies decided to shake a leg with them on the dance floor and groove to some Punjabi tracks.

The incident was reported by the television channel ABC10 which claimed that the scenario took place on April 13. The music which was being played in the backyard started getting loud. As Mandiver's family member Manpreet Toor said, "We just sang, we danced, we just partied because we were super excited. The music was really loud because it was an outdoor event."

The party exceeded beyond 10 pm and this is when the neighbors decided to report the same. This is when the cops arrived at the venue and asked them to lower their voices. The family agrees only on one condition that the deputies will dance along with them on a song.

"We just turned around and everyone's like, 'the cops are here,'. We were kind of nervous because we thought they were going to shut the whole party down and it was pretty early."

Instead of shutting everything down, the cops agreed to join them. Manpreet continued, "We spoke to them, they were super cool, super chill. We asked them to dance and then I taught him two moves, 'turn the doorknob', 'turn the lightbulb', 'crush the cigarette' and he got up there and he just did his own thing. He was awesome."

"As soon as they started dancing, everyone went crazy," Manpreet said. "Everyone had their phone out, the camera guy was on stage recording him, we were super excited."

The video of the same was captured by wedding photographer Kanda Productions and was shared on Instagram with a caption reading, "When the cops get called, but it’s a Punjabi Wedding (wait for the flashlight) #RamoTakesAToor."

Later, in a tweet, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office praised everyone for their kindness. The tweet read, "Our Deputies were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests! It should be noted that the homeowners did agree to turn the music down (sic)."

Two days later Manvinder and Raman exchanged their vows and even sent a reception invitation to the two deputies.