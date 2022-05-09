Kili Paul's latest video has Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 connection. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KILI PAUL Kili Paul

Popular Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul who’s been ruling the internet with his moves, is back with another video. He posted a video on Instagram dancing to the title track of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Dressed in his traditional Masaai ensemble, Kili is seen acing the hook step of Kartik's song. He shared the video and wrote, "Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!'

In the video, Kili Paul flaunted his killer shuffle dance moves on 'Hare Ram Hare Ram, Hare Krishna Hare Ram' song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The viral sensation has gained a massive fan following in India by posting videos of him lip-syncing and dancing to popular and trending Bollywood songs. A few days back, he along with his sister Neema recreated the iconic action scene of Vijay Thalapathy from the movie ‘Beast’ and Yash's 'KGF' dialogues. ALSO READ: Tanzanian sensation Kili Paul allegedly attacked with knife, beaten with stick

Kili Paul allegedly attacked with knife

Earlier, Kili Paul was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals with a knife. Thankfully, he was able to run away from the fighting scene after striking the people involved. Going by a post that Kili shared on his Instagram story, he got wounded and even got 5 stitches during the unfortunate occurrence.

He wrote, "I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me."

Meanwhile, Paul and his sister Neema have earned a special place among Indian internet users and have over 3.6 million followers on Instagram.