Amritpal Singh LIVE UPDATES: 'Police searched our residence for 3-4 hrs', says Father of pro-Khalistani leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Amritpal Singh LIVE UPDATES: "Police searched our residence for 3-4 hrs, didn't find anything illegal", says Father of fugitive pro-Khalistani leader.

Amritpal Singh LIVE UPDATES : Security has been enhanced across the state of Punjab as searches continue to nab Khalistani sympathiser ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh who is currently on the run. Father of pro-Khalistan leader and Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh, who was declared a fugitive by the Jalandhar Commissioner on Saturday (March 18), said the Punjab Police conducted searches at his residence in Amritsar but did not find "anything illegal". Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Police launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and his aides, in the wake of a showdown between his followers and uniformed personnel outside Ajnala police station to free a member, who had been arrested in an abduction case. Tarsem Singh, Amritpal's father, said the police should have arrested him before he left the house."We don't have any information about his whereabouts. They carried out a search at our residence for 3-4 hours but did not find anything illegal. Police should have arrested him before he left home," said Tarsem Singh. Meanwhile, Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Saturday confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive". "Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His two cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally. A case has been registered. Punjab Police have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and we are hopeful that he will be arrested soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway," Chahal said. Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Police launched a massive state-wide Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) in the state against elements of Waris Punjab De (WPD) against whom several criminal cases stand registered.

Latest India News