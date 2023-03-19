Sunday, March 19, 2023
     
  Amritpal Singh LIVE UPDATES: 'Police searched our residence for 3-4 hrs', says Father of pro-Khalistani leader
Amritpal Singh LIVE UPDATES: Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive". "Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His 2 cars were seized and gunmen nabbed.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Jalandhar Updated on: March 19, 2023 8:24 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Amritpal Singh LIVE UPDATES: "Police searched our residence for 3-4 hrs, didn't find anything illegal", says Father of fugitive pro-Khalistani leader.

Amritpal Singh LIVE UPDATES: Security has been enhanced across the state of Punjab as searches continue to nab Khalistani sympathiser ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh who is currently on the run. Father of pro-Khalistan leader and Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh, who was declared a fugitive by the Jalandhar Commissioner on Saturday (March 18), said the Punjab Police conducted searches at his residence in Amritsar but did not find "anything illegal". Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Police launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and his aides, in the wake of a showdown between his followers and uniformed personnel outside Ajnala police station to free a member, who had been arrested in an abduction case. Tarsem Singh, Amritpal's father, said the police should have arrested him before he left the house."We don't have any information about his whereabouts. They carried out a search at our residence for 3-4 hours but did not find anything illegal. Police should have arrested him before he left home," said Tarsem Singh. Meanwhile, Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Saturday confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive". "Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His two cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally. A case has been registered. Punjab Police have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and we are hopeful that he will be arrested soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway," Chahal said. Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Police launched a massive state-wide Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) in the state against elements of Waris Punjab De (WPD) against whom several criminal cases stand registered.

  • Mar 19, 2023 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Massive search operation on to arrest fugitive Sikh radical Amritpal

    Massive search operation continued on the second day on Sunday to arrest Sikh radical Amritpal Singh, head of 'Waris Punjab De', who has been declared a 'fugitive', a senior police official said. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Saturday night told the media that Amritpal Singh was declared a 'fugitive'. The police search operations are now mainly focused in Jalandhar district from where he managed to give the police a slip when it tried to intercept his vehicle to arrest him. Amritpal's father Tarsem Singh told the media the police should have arrested him before he left the house. "We don't have any information about his whereabouts. They carried out a search at our residence for 3-4 hours but did not find anything illegal."

  • Mar 19, 2023 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Police personnel deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village

  • Mar 19, 2023 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

  • Mar 19, 2023 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mobile internet services suspended in several districts of Punjab until 12 noon today

    The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. 

  • Mar 19, 2023 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amritpal Singh is on run, massive manhunt launched to nab him: Punjab Police

    The official spokesperson of Punjab Police said, "On Saturday, several activities of WPD were intercepted by the Police at the Shahkot-Malsian Road in Jalandhar district and seven persons were arrested on the spot. Several others including Amritpal Singh are on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab them." "During the statewide operation, nine weapons, including one .315 bore rifle, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver and 373 live cartridges of different calibres have been recovered so far," said an officer. 

     

  • Mar 19, 2023 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

  • Mar 19, 2023 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

  • Mar 19, 2023 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab Police didn't find anything illegal at my residence: Father of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh

