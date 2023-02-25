'BJP doors closed forever for Nitish Kumar, enough of...,', says Amit Shah in Bihar rally

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB (AMIT SHAH TWITTER). 'BJP's doors are closed forever for Nitish Kumar, enough of...,', says Amit Shah in Bihar.

Amit Shah in Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (February 25) alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), after dumping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for realising his Prime Ministerial ambitions, which he keeps having "every three years".

Addressing a rally at Lauria in West Champaran district, the senior BJP leader claimed that the JD(U) supremo has agreed to make RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav the next chief minister and asserted that he should announce when he intends to do so.

Shah, who was speaking in Balmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, charged Kumar with plunging Bihar into 'jungle raj' for which the latter used to blame the previous Congress and RJD rule and that the BJP was now disgusted with the former ally's flip flops and its "doors are closed forever".

"After fighting his entire life, since the days of Jay Prakash Narayan, against the Congress and 'jungle raj', Nitish Kumar has allied with Lalu's RJD and Sonia Gandhi's Congress. He has become 'avsarwaadi' (opportunist) from being 'vikaswaadi' (pro-development) for his Prime Ministerial ambitions," he said.

"Enough of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram', the BJP's doors are closed forever for Nitish," he said.

The Union home minister recalled that the BJP had won a far greater number of seats in the last assembly polls than the JD(U) but Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his promise to back Kumar for another term in office.

Shah, who is widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, said, "Nitish and Lalu cannot pull Bihar out of the vortex of backwardness. It is high time that the BJP formed its own government in the state with a full majority. The tone can be set in the next Lok Sabha polls."

He said the "unholy alliance" of JD(U) and RJD was like oil and water.

"Nitish Kumar can't stop demographic change in the border areas of Bihar. Elect Narendra Modi again in 2024 with two-third majority and we will put brakes on such attempts," he said.

In his speech that lasted nearly half an hour, Shah also touched upon bold steps such as the surgical strike, the Balakot air strike, abrogation of Article 370 and ban on Islamist organisation PFI.

(With agencies inputs)

