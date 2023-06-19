Good news! Now, Amarnath Yatris can get 30% discount on advance booking of hotels

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard ahead of the Amarnath Yatra at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu

Amarnath Yatra: With a view to encouraging more people to undertake the Amarnath Yatra, the hotels have decided to offer extra discounts on booking rooms. This initiative aims to provide support and assistance to the pilgrims embarking on their annual journey to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in the majestic Himalayas of south Kashmir, hotel association said.

The 62-day long pilgrimage will commence on July 1 from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will leave for the yatra from Jammu on June 30.

The All Jammu Hotels and Lodges Association (AJHLA) has announced a 30 per cent discount on advance bookings for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims during their stay in Jammu. Jammu boasts over 100 hotels and lodges that offer a wide range of amenities to cater to the needs of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

Meanwhile, as a part of enhanced security measures in and around the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, the security wing has assumed control of the area and the public is prohibited from entering the premises.

