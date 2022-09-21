Just Bihar things! Cops seize 140 cartons of alcohol from school in Vaishali district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cops recover 140 cartons of alcohol from Bihar school

Alcohol seized from Bihar school: Bihar — a state that has prohibited the sale and consumption of liquor, has made several headlines only due to its illegal booze business. However, what happened during a raid at a Bihar school has not only shocked people of the state but also netizens.

During a raid at a school in Bihar's Vaishali district, cops recovered 140 cartons of illegal liquor. From cops to people, everyone was stunned by the haul of such a huge consignment of liquor from a school. The headmaster of the school said that someone had come to the school at night, changed the locks and left the liquor-packed cartons. The police are now probing the matter. \

Image Source : PTIThe alcohol was kept inside one of the rooms in the school.

The incident came to the fore from a government school in the Khanjachak area, which is located in Vrindavan of Vaishali district. The school's headmaster Pawan Kumar Shukla said he got a call on Wednesday morning that a lock at one of the rooms in the school has been broken and replaced with a new one. After this, the headmaster reached the school and called the local representatives and later reported it to the cops.

Police Inspector Brijesh Singh, who received the information and reached the spot, said cops have seized all 140 cartons of liquor. He added that someone broke the lock of the room on Tuesday night and kept the liquor there. The police are probing the matter.

