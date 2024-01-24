Air India fined Rs 1.10 crore by aviation regulator DGCA for safety violations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air India

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India for safety violations with respect to flights operated on certain long routes.

DGCA received voluntary safety report

According to DGCA, the regulator conducted a thorough investigation after receiving a voluntary safety report from an airline employee alleging safety violations in flights operated by Air India on specific long-range routes that are considered terrain-critical.

Since the investigation prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline, DGCA said a show cause notice was issued to Air India. The safety report pertained to leased aircraft operated by Air India.

"Since the said operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/ OEM performance limits, DGCA has initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India," DGCA said in the release.

