Will NDA cross 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls? Rajnath Singh responds to Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that looking at the sentiment among the people, he is confident that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rajnath Singh told this to India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma as he appeared in a special show of Aap Ki Adalat.

Rajnath Singh said, he was confident that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would win more than 400 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Our assessment is that BJP on its own might win more than 370 seats... The popular mood of voters is in favour of BJP, and in Uttar Pradesh, we may win 78, if not all 80 seats."

The Defence Minister further said, results from Tamil Nadu will also be "surprising" this time. "We are confident that the people will prove their trust in us", he added.

On Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's charge that the BJP is scared of election results and that's why it keeps giving '400-paar' slogan, Rajnath Singh said that he wants to humbly convey this to Kharge ji that it's their resolve and looking at the peoples' support and love, NDA will win more than 400 seats.

