Aap Ki Adalat: Madhavi Latha to face tough questions from India TV's Chairman Rajat Sharma at 10 pm tomorrow

Madhavi Latha, or Kompella Madhavi Latha, was the face of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign against triple talaq. The 49-year-old is the first female candidate to be fielded by BJP in Hyderabad.

Who is Madhavi Latha?

A classical dancer and entrepreneur, Madhavi Latha is set to take on Hyderabad MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in his stronghold in the May 13 Lok Sabha elections. Madhavi Latha was also part of the NCC cadet. She studied political science. A cultural activist, Madhavi is the chairman of Hyderabad's Virinchi Hospital. Madhavi Latha's husband Vishwanath is the founder and chairman of the Virinchi Hospital. She is also known as a religious speaker. Her commitment has been towards Hindu causes. Madhavi Latha is also associated with many charity organisations- Lopamudra Charitable Trust, LathaMa Foundation etc.

Madhavi Latha's name was announced in the first list of the BJP's 195 candidates signifying that the party is serious about focusing on weak constituencies.

In response to a question, Madhavi Latha said, "We are staunch Hinduists because we believe that human service is 'Madhav Seva'. We are Hinduists because we strongly believe that- 'Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah'.

Madhavi also spoke about All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the issues of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency during the programme of Aap Ki Adalat. She also spoke about Rahul Gandhi's statements and expressed her opinion on various issues related to politics. Latha, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Hyderabad, narrated several stories related to her life and spoke openly on every question.

