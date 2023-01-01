Aap Ki Adalat is back! New episodes of Rajat Sharma's iconic show from January 7

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New episodes of Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat will be aired from Saturday, January 7 at 10pm.

Aap Ki Adalat New Episodes : India's most popular interview show Aap Ki Adalat will soon be back with new episodes. The iconic show hosted by India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma is coming back after two years as Covid pandemic restricted inviting celebrities and public to the studio.

Rajat Sharma will be back on screen in the new year quizzing top celebrities from the field of politics, entertainment and sports in his own amiable style. The new episodes will start from Saturday, January 7 at 10pm.

Ever since its inception in 1993, Aap Ki Adalat has been topping both popularity and TRP charts. Aap Ki Adalat has been iconic in more ways than one. Over its 30-year journey with over 1100 episodes aired, it has seen over 190 celebrity guests including the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Defence Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states.

Aap Ki Adalat has some astonishing numbers associated with it. The show's videos have over 1.7 billion views across digital platforms. Currently, Aap Ki Adalat is no.1 show in its time slot within news genre. Aap Ki Adalat is world's most watched news show among TV news channels on YouTube.

Who will be the first guest on Aap Ki Adalat's new season? We will reveal in a few days from now. Stay tuned.

