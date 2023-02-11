Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/INDIA TV Aap Ki Adalat: 'Do not target our gods, our Sanatan religion', Bageshwar Dham preacher cautions Bollywood

Aap Ki Adalat : Controversial preacher and Bageshwar Dham chief priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has cautioned Bollywood producers "not to target Sanatan religion, culture and gods" in movies.

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Dhirendra Shastri said, "Saffron is the colour of Sanatan religion. In 1987-88 came the movie 'Jai Santoshi Maa'. People became her devotees and on Fridays, tomatoes and lemons sold less in markets. If you make films against Sanatan dharma, then people's faith in gods, parents and gurus will dwindle. They should not target our culture, our Sanatan religion and our gods."

When Rajat Sharma asked how he could say Sanatan religion and Lord Ram have been targeted without watching the movies, Dhirendra Shastri replied: " We don't need to watch saffron colour. Even the colour of our blood is saffron (bhagwa)."

Rajat Sharma: What's your problem with saffron colour?

Shastri: "Koi problem nahin hai, Prem hai." (No problem, only love)

Rajat: Is it good to link a colour with a religion? This nation has tricolour which has three colours. All the colours must be respected.

Shastri: "Kyon bhagwa rang? Haraa Rang Bhi Toh Besharam Ho Sakta Hai." (Why saffron? Even green colour can be 'besharam') (alluding to the movie Pathan)"

Rajat Sharma: You are opposing films on ground of colour. You are threatening not to allow movie to be screened?

Shastri: "We oppose those who are against Sanatanis. We are not opposed to any individual, any colour or any religion. Our opposition is against anti-Sanatanis, whichever community they belong to."

Rajat Sharma: You must understand that the movie (Pathan) that you are opposing became a superhit and watched by millions of people.

Shastri: "It should be. I heard, they made some changes. If they show movies after making changes (sudhaar), we are not opposed to it, because (movie making) it is an art, and we respect art."

Rajat Sharma: It should be respected, but you mention Aamir Khan's movie again and again?

Shastri: "Because by making 'PK' movie, by sticking God on his cheek, he locked up Shankar Ji in bathroom.. Is it right? Millions of people are devoted (to Lord Shiva), and he was mocking our god. Is mocking our god right? If speaking out against such things is, to oppose, then we will oppose till our last breath (marte dam tak virodh karenge)."

Rajat Sharma: Do you know film history? The famous bhajan 'Man Tarpat Hari Darshan' in the movie 'Baiju Bawra', was written by Shakeel Badayuni, its music director was Naushad and the singer was Mohammed Rafi.

Shastri: "I want to tell you politely that we are not against any community. We respect Rahim and Kabir. I have friends like Sheikh Mubarak."

Rajat Sharma: "When Aamir Khan made 'Lagaan', the bhajan in that movie was written by Javed Akhtar and A R Rahman gave the music."

Shastri: "We have respect for them. I haven't seen that movie till now, but we have respect. If you have any of my video against that movie, please do share....Our opposition was against a particular song (in Pathan). ...Our funda is very clear. It is Sanatan...If anybody raises his finger at Sanatan, then they will get a direct reply from me...We are born for Sanatan, our life is devoted to Sanatan, and we will die for Sanatan."

