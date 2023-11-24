Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 24, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: For the first time, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaks out in Aap Ki Adalat about Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, his financiers

At Muslim League’s pro-Palestine rally in Kozhikode, Kerala, Congress leaders hit out at PM Narendra Modi, compare him with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Home Minister Amit Shah promises to remove Muslim reservation quota in Telangana, Priyanka Gandhi says, ‘BJP-BRS bhai bhai’

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News