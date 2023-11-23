Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 23, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Narendra Modi sends a message to Rajasthan voters from Mathura on Mirabai birth anniversary
- PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders raise the ‘red diary’ issue on the last day of the campaign in Rajasthan
- After UP government slaps ban, Union Minister Giriraj Singh demands ban on halal certified products in Bihar; BJP and MNS make similar demand in Maharashtra
