Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 21, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi describes PM Narendra Modi as ‘panauti’ (bad omen), ‘jebkatra’ (pickpocket), BJP condemns

PM Narendra Modi says, ‘jadugar’ (Gehlot) is now scared about his defeat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi address election rallies in Rajasthan

UP food department launches raids to seize ‘halal certified products’ after ban

