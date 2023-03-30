Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 30, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Clashes, stoning, arson during Ramnavami in Howrah, Vadodara, Jalgaon, Sambhaji Nagar
-
Mamata Banerjee blames BJP, VHP for violence in Howrah, BJP rejects allegations
-
Sambhaji Nagar, Jalgaon, Vadodara peaceful after clashes during Ramnavami
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.