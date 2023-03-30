Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 30, 2023.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Clashes, stoning, arson during Ramnavami in Howrah, Vadodara, Jalgaon, Sambhaji Nagar

Mamata Banerjee blames BJP, VHP for violence in Howrah, BJP rejects allegations

Sambhaji Nagar, Jalgaon, Vadodara peaceful after clashes during Ramnavami

