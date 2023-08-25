Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 25, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

What PM Narendra Modi told Indian diaspora before leaving Greece

Adulterated, poor quality pulses, spices, grains found in Rajasthan Annapurna free food packet scheme; suppliers blamed

In Madhya Pradesh, CM Chouhan Shivraj meets Ladli Behna women beneficiaries, Congress leader Kamal Nath alleges corruption

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News