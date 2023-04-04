Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 4, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: The real story behind dropping of chapters from NCERT books
- Exclusive: Owaisi, Muslim scholars object to removal of Mughal history from Class 12 syllabus
- Exclusive: Situation in Bengal, Bihar still tense, Bengal Governor visits riot-hit areas
