Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 26, 2023

Exclusive: Delhi govt spent Rs 45 crore to refurbish CM residence, BJP demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Exclusive: Yogi campaigns in Karnataka, says, Hanumanji was from Karnataka, Lord Ram from UP

Exclusive: Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Chouhan, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi campaign in Karnataka

