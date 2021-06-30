9 Rajya Sabha MP yet to take single dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 179 fully vaccinated

Follow us on Image Source : FILE At least 403 members of the Lok Sabha have been fully vaccinated

Nine Rajya Sabha MPs are yet to take a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Rajya Sabha secretariat. A total of 179 out of 232 MPs in the Upper House have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 so far.

According to the official data available till June 18, 39 MPs of the House have received their first dose while five have receovered from infection recently.

In the Lok Sabha, at least 403 MPs have taken both doses of vaccine. The Lok Sabha's current srength stands at 540.

Speaker Om Birla has urged the members to get vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. The Monsoon Session is likely to commence from July 19.

All Covid-related protocols will be in place when the Parliament will transact business. Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed and the Winter session last year had to be cancelled. Last year, the Monsoon Session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September.

