82 new coronavirus cases emerge in Maharashtra in a day; 302 infected now

Image Source : PTI People wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at the Gateway of India in Mumbai (file photo)

Maharashtra has recorded a huge single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases, as 82 more persons tested positive over the last 24 hours. The state has now recorded 302 coronavirus infections, since the virus first emerged in the country on Jan 30.

After the alarming numbers emerged, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to use the vacant marriage halls, hotels, lodges, college rest houses, clubs and exhibition centres as quarantine facilities. "All those who came in contact with the people who tested positive will be put up at these facilities," the BMC said.

According to the health ministry's last update, as of March 30 at 10:30 PM, the overall count of coronavirus cases in the nation stood at 1,251, including 32 deaths.

Also read: PM Modi's mother Heeraben donates Rs 25,000 from personal savings in fight against coronavirus