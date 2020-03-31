PM Modi's mother Heeraben donates Rs 25,000 from personal savings in fight against coronavirus

File Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben has donated Rs 25,000 from her personal savings to PM-CARES fund towards the ongoing battle against coronavirus in India.

The prime minister had recently announced the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund. In a series of tweets, Modi said: "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India."

In another tweet, the prime minister said, ''It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund.''