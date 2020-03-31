PM Modi's mother Heeraben donates Rs 25,000 from personal savings in fight against coronavirus

Tuesday, March 31, 2020
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben has donated Rs 25,000 from her personal savings to PM-CARES fund towards the ongoing battle against coronavirus in India.

Nirnay Kapoor
New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2020
File Image

The prime minister had recently announced the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund. In a series of tweets, Modi said: "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India."

In another tweet, the prime minister said, ''It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund.''

