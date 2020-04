Image Source : AP File Image

A woman from Srinagar's Rainawari has died of the coronavirus, taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 8. The septuagenarian woman was reported to be suffering from various ailments. "She was diabetic, hypertensive, and had other comorbidities," an official said.

Meanwhile, 15 more people were detected positive for COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus patients in Jammu and Kashmir stood at 561, officials said on Tuesday.

