7 RPF jawan at Ludhiana railway station test COVID-19 positive, over 100 quarantined

Image Source : FILE 7 RPF personnel at Ludhiana rly station test COVID-19 positive, over 100 quarantined

Seven RPF personnel posted at Ludhiana railway station have tested positive for COVID-19 and around 100 personnel quarantined, said the Director-General (DG), Railway Protection Force.

Meanwhile, with 21 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab has reached 2,081. As per the government bulletin, 10 cases were reported from Amritsar, six from Jalandhar and one each from Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, SAS Nagar and Sangrur.

As per the Health Department, so far, samples of 66,142 suspected cases were sent for testing. Of them, 60,114 samples were found negative and reports of 3,968 were awaited. So far, 1,913 persons have been discharged after treatment. Now, 128 active cases are left in the state.

