7 new hotspots added as coronavirus cases reach 80 in Noida

Coronavirus cases in Noida have notched up to 80. On Tuesday, 7 new hotspots were added in Gautam Budh Nagar district taking the number of hotspots to 27. The new hotspots added are -- Sector 50 Noida, Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida, Eldeco Utopia Sector 93A Noida, Gaur City 14 avenue Noida Extension, ETA-1 Greater Noida, Kulsera Greater Noida.

As per the order of the district magistrate, 2 areas have been completely removed from the list while 2 others have been partially removed.

Sector 41, Lotus Espacia, Sector 100, Sector 30 and Hide Park Sector 78 have been removed from the list of hotspots. All of these areas have one case each and no new case has been reported in the last 28 days since sampling began.

List of Hotspots in Noida

Supertech Capetown sector 74 Alpha 1 Greater Noida Sector 27, Sector 28 Sector 44, Noida Eldico Utopia Sector 93 A Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari Village Logix Blosson County Sector 137 Noida, Paras Tierra, Sector 137 Noida and Wazidpur village ATS Dolce Zeta 1, Greater Noida Ace Golf Shire Society, Sector 150, Noida Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida Mehak Residency, Achega Greater Noida Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida Village Visnoli Post Dujana Dadri Sector 37, Noida Village Ghodi Bacheda, GB Nagar Stellar MI Omicron 3 Greater Noida Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16 Sector 22, Chauda Village, Noida, Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B, Noida Sector 5, 8, JJ Colony, Noida Designer Park Sector 62, Noida 14th Avenue Gaur City Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 62 Noida Eta-1 Greater Noida Sector 50 Noida Silver City Pi-2 Greater Noida Begampur Kulesra Greater Noida

Another hotspot, Skardi Gree, NH9, was added in the list of hotspots in Ghaziabad. The hotspots in Ghaziabad have risen to 13.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage