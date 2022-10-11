After two years, CBI to investigate 2020 Palghar mob lynching case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

2020 Palghar mob lynching: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday agreed to transfer the investigation 2020 Palghar mob lynching case to the CBI. In an affidavit, Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government said that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to the CBI and would have no objection to the same.

On April 16, 2020 two sadhus and their driver while on their way to Surat from Mumbai were beaten to death by a mob in Palghar’s Gadchinchle village on suspicion that there were child-lifters. More than 100 people have been arrested in this case.

Latest India News