2 BSF personnel found infected with coronavirus in Gurugram

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were found infected with coronavirus in Gurugram on Wednesday. Gurugram civil surgeon Dr JS Punia confirmed the cases. The BSF personnel are deployed in a camp located in Bhondsi village. They were infected after contact with high-risk patients. Earlier, 16 police personnel deployed in Gurugram were also admitted in different hospitals after they were found positive.

Apart from BSF personnel, 18 more cases were detected in the city including 8 in highly vulnerable Rajendra Park locality. Besides, 2 cases each were reported in Dundehera and Sarhaul villages and one case each in Khandsa, Acharyapuri, Ashok Vihar, Jyoti Park, Chakkarpur, and Sector 14.

The situation is alarming here with 53 cases that appeared in just 2 days. Some of the places like Sarhaul, Dundehera, Rajendra Park, Khandsa, Hari Nagar are turning out to be hot spots the infection in the district which has 337 cases so far.

Among them, Punia said that 144 cases are still active and admitted in different hospitals while reports of 200 cases are still awaited.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage