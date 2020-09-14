Image Source : PTI BREAKING: Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde, Parvesh Sahib Singh among 17 MPs found COVID-19 positive

At least 17 MPs have tested positive for coronavirus. Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh are among the 17 MPs found infected with the highly infectious disease. Others who have been detected COVID-19 positive include Sukhbir Singh, Hanuman Beniwal, Sukanata Majumdar, Goddeti Madhavi, Pratap Rao Jadav, Janardan Singh, Bidyut Baran, Pradan Baruah, N Reddeppa, Selvam G, Pratap Rao Patil, Ram Shankar Katheria, Satya Pal Singh and Rodmal Nagar.

The mandatory tests were carried out before the monsoon session this morning. The Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and September 14.

Meanwhile, India on Monday registered a record 92,070 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 48 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country also recorded 1,136 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 79,722. The total case tally stands at 4,846,427 including 9,86,598 active cases while total recoveries stand at 37,80,107.

