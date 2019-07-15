Video shows how brave CRPF men save woman from drowning in Baramulla river | Watch

A civilian woman was rescued from drowning in a river in the Baramullah district of Jammu and Kashmir by two CRPF jawans.

In the rescue operation, a few other civilians also joined the two brave men -- MG Naidu and N Upendra.

The incident happened when the 176 Tangmarg company was doing its usual area domination. Naidu and Upendra heard a woman crying for help. They went after the voice.

They found a woman being swept away by tides and strong undercurrent of a river.

With great courage and presence of mind, the jawans rescued the civilian. Seeing this, other civilians too jumped to help them and formed a human chain to rescue the woman.

