Image Source : PTI 10 rescued, 20 trapped in Himachal building collapse (Representative Image)

At least 10 people were pulled out from the debris while 20 were still trapped inside after a roadside three-storey eatery caved in owing to heavy rains in Kumarhatti in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday. Some Army personnel are also said to be trapped under the debris of the building.

Deputy Commissioner K.C. Chaman told the media that a rescue operation was on to save the people still trapped inside, adding that the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Heavy rains were hampering the rescue operation.

The incident occurred on the Kumarkatti-Nahan road, some 55 km from state capital Shimla.

