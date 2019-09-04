Congress' Siddaramaiah loses cool, slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport | Watch

Congress' Siddaramaiah looses cool, slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport | Watch

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday lost his cool and slapped his aide in public. According to reports, former Karnataka Chief Minister slapped his closed aide outside the Mysuru Airport. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Siddaramaiah was in Mysuru to lead a protest against the arrest of DK Shivakumar, Congress troubleshooter in Karnataka was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. The incident happened moment after Siddaramaiah addressed the media at the airport.

Former #Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slaps a person in #Mysuru. Later his office clarified that he was his man and he tried to push a phone to @siddaramaiah ear asking him to talk to some official to recommend about him. Irritated Siddaramaiah slapped him.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/vbCGOybTb2 — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) September 4, 2019

Soon after the video, Siddaramaiah's office issued a statement saying that the man was apparently trying to push a phone to Siddaramaiah's ear, asking him to talk to some official to give him a recommendation.

This is not the first time that the Congress leader has lost his cool in public. Earlier, in January, Siddaramaiah had abused and pushed a woman party leader in Mysuru during a public event, after he lost his temper.

Congress in Karnataka is facing trouble after ED arrested DK Shivakumar on Tuesday. Protests broke out in several parts of Karnataka on Wednesday following the arrest of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar by the ED in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case.

Shivakumar, the Congress troubleshooter from the state was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning for the fourth time on Tuesday at its headquarters in Delhi.

The arrest of Shivakumar by the ED has drawn condemnation from opposition leaders in the state with former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamyaccusing the BJP of using central agencies to "oppress voices of dissent".

On his part, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said the law will take its own course and that he would be happier than everyone if the former minister comes clear of the charges.

