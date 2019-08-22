UP cabinet expansion: Yogi Adityanath allocates portfolios, Suresh Khanna given finance

Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath allocates portfolios after UP cabinet expansion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday allocated portfolios to ministers who have been inducted ino the state cabinet. Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh had taken place on Wednesday, in which 18 new members were inducted.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had kept 37 departments with him.

The Finance Department was given to Suresh Kumar Khanna and Ashotosh Tondon got the charge of the Urban Development Ministry, according to an official statement.

Jai Pratap Singh was given the Medical Education and Family Welfare

Department, previously held by state government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh, it said.

Satish Dwivedi will look after the Basic Education Department, the statement added.

Wednesday saw the first reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in the state two and a half years ago.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal resigns

Also Read | Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba appointed Cabinet Secretary

Video: Yogi Adityanath allocates portfolios