Perform or leave: Tripura CM to govt employees

Image Source : PTI Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Sunday sent a stern warning to non-performing government employees at all levels, saying anyone not found to be working properly would be sent on "voluntary retirement".

"I worship my work and take my job seriously. I want everyone to perform properly. If you want to do government job, do it properly. Thousands of youth are unemployed. So, if you don't want to perform, leave the service.

"Anyone from the chief secretary to a Group-D employee, who doesn't perform properly, would be sent on voluntary retirement," he said while addressing a rally of Tripura Karmachari Samiti here.

Noting that there were problems with the work culture in various government offices, the chief minister advised employees to perform properly, if they wanted to save their jobs.

The BJP-IPFT government in the state, after assuming office in March 2018 had introduced a new employment policy.

The government had also taken action against some employees for absence from work and negligence of duty.

Also Read: 3 arms smugglers arrested in Tripura