Overnight rain brings down mercury in Delhi, more showers expected

Overnight showers brought down the minimum temperature three notches below the season's average to 23.5 degree Celsius on Thursday morning with more rainfall likely in rest of the day.

All parts of the city received rain in the past 24 hours. Early morning showers slowed down vehicular traffic on many stretches with waterlogging reported from some low lying areas.

The city received 12.1 mm rain in the past 24 hours, till 8.30 am. The day will remain generally cloudy and moderate rain is expected, said a MeT department officer.

The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered official for the city, received 12.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Palam, Ayanagar, Ridge and Lodhi Road observatories recorded 61 mm, 38.8 mm, 18.2 mm, and 18 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Relative humidity was 93 per cent at 8.30 am.

Maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a high of 31.7 degrees Celsius, and a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

