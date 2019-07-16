Image Source : PTI Tomato prices rise Rs 60-80 per kg in Delhi-NCR due to rains

Tomato prices have skyrocketed to Rs 60-80 per kg in the retail markets of the national capital due to disruption in supply because of rains.

Local vendors are selling tomatoes in the price range of Rs 60-80 per kg depending on the quality and localities.

According to the government data, tomatoes price stood at Rs 60 per kg at Delhi and Gurugram.

The national capital region gets tomato supplies from neighbouring states like Haryana, Punjab and hilly states.

Also Read: Man kills aunt for plucking mushroom from his field

Also Read: Rajya Sabha passes AERA Bill: Here's all you need to know about it

Also Read: American scientist Suzanne Eaton raped, murdered in Greece; body dumped in tunnel