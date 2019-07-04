Paani paani har jagah: Few tips to help you muddle through monsoons in Mumbai

Image Source : ANI The Mumbai rains which were recorded for over 24 hours, has been 375.2mm which falls in the extremely heavy rain category. (Representational image)

Every year, more than 1.84 crore people are affected by waterlogging in the monsoon season in Mumbai. It is evident that despite the devastating 2005 floods, nothing much has improved when it comes to the water drainage system and various other water-related projects.

According to IMD Santa Cruz observatory, Mumbai recorded a rainfall for over 24 hours on Tuesday-Wednesday -- 375.2 mm which falls in the extremely heavy rain category. And life came to a standstill in the country's financial capital.

So I fell into this open manhole on the sidewalk on veera desai road (opposite Country Club) a little while ago. Managed to break fall and pull myself out. Thanks @mybmc #mumbairains #mumbaimonsoon #manhole pic.twitter.com/5krJ18xxMi — Tanmaya Nanda (@tkn2104) July 2, 2019

It was certainly very unfortunate and we regret your experience Mr Nanda & we are trying our best to minimise inconvenience to the citizens pic.twitter.com/sRq4cNCh3w — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2019

We have a few hacks that may help you to avoid getting stuck in the rigmarole of Mumbai's downpour.

Things to keep in mind before you leave your home or office:

Try to start early so you can reach your destination before the traffic starts building up. Make sure you have an extra pair of clothes and footwear in a waterproof cover

Don't go out alone. Even if you do, keep in touch with your relatives, friends or acquaintances who live along your route, shall you get stuck. Keep your mobile phones and power banks fully charged

Carry some eatables and water since you never know how long you may get stuck

While walking, use a long stick or umbrella to check if there is any danger like open manhole or pothole ahead and also the firmness of the ground

Don't go near any electrical board, poles and fallen wires, trees, buildings and foot over bridges. Don't use your mobile phones during lightning

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advises against walking through flowing water as water currents can be deceptive. Never swim through fast flowing water as you may ger wept away or get hit by an object in the water

Things to keep in mind while driving through water-logged roads:

Drive through a water-logged patch only when you see other vehicles are moving easily from that stretch. Keep a hammer with you in case you need to break a window to escape

If you see the water level rising fast, leave your car. It is advisable to leave while the doors or windows can still be opened

Things to keep in my mind while using public transport:

It is advisable to hop on a public bus rather than walking through a flooded road

Check the Twitter handles of public transport agencies and government officials for updates

Don't forget to keep a family member or friend informed about your whereabouts and safety. You can also use Google Maps for navigation and other traffic-related information

Once you reach your destination safely, take a bath or wash your legs and other exposed areas thoroughly to reduce the chances of infection. Diseases like Leptospirosis spreads through the urine of affected animals and you might be at risk if you crossed the contaminated water.

The infection may take two days to four weeks to manifest itself. Some of the symptoms include headache, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice and one should seek medical help immediately. Remember, prevention is better than cure.

