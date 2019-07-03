Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Maximum city paralysed still, Maharashtra death toll rises to 36

Image Source : AP Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbaikars are forced to carry on with their daily life even when waterlogging has become a massive issue across the city and suburbs

Mumbai rains: Incessant spells of rain have continued lashing the financial capital of the country on sixth consecutive day. Theh rains have thrown daily life out of gear. Rail and Air traffic has been affected. Number of trains have been cancelled or short-terminated in last few days. Water logging in Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Andheri and other areas have caused massive traffic congestion.

Mumbai Rains LIVE updates:

9:26 am: A Facebook user has posted a video depicting situation on Dombivli station

9:21 am: Trouble continues on Central Line

Trains are late in the crucial office time hours. Stations are overflowing with commuters who just want to reach their offices.

9:01 am - Death toll in Malad wall collapse has reached 23. The mishap had taken place in the early hours of Wednesday in Pimpripada locality of Malad, a western suburb of Mumbai. There were at least 15 deaths immediately as the wall collapsed. The injured were rushed to hospital, but the death toll has increased.