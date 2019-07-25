Mughal Road, Doda-Kishtwar highway closed for traffic due to heavy rains

Image Source : Representative Image

The Mughal Road and the Doda-Kishtwar highway were closed for traffic due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Jammu region on Thursday, officials said. The landslide occurred at Poshana on the Mughal Road, which lead to the closure of the route. Several vehicles are stranded and efforts are being made to clear the blockade, they said.

The Mughal Road connects Poonch and Rajouri districts with Shopian of South Kashmir.

Torrential rainfall since early Thursday morning has created havoc in Doda and Kishtwar districts, while the highway between Doda and Kishtwar was closed due to landslides at several places, they said.

The highway was closed at Kandni and Premnagar due to massive landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rainfall, the officials said.

Authorities started restoration work immediately after receiving information about landslides.

"Passengers and vehicles got stuck at several places as traffic was suspended after the highway got blocked by landslides," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Zohaib Hassan.

"The passengers and other travellers must contact the Traffic Control Units before leaving towards their respective destinations," he informed.

