PM Modi, leaders of various nations to attend Eastern Economic Forum in Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of a number of other countries will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) to be held here from September 4 to 6, providing a platform for discussing issues aimed at expanding international cooperation in Asia-Pacific region and developing the economy of Russias Far East.

Modi will be the Chief Guest at the event being hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin here in Russian Far East. It will also be attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

The three-day event will also see participation from a number of other countries at ministerial level, including China, South Korea, North Korea, Singapore and Indonesia.

The Chinese delegation will be led by State Council Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, the South Korean delegation will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Economy, the Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki and the North Korean government will be represented by its Vice Premier of Cabinet Ri Ryong-nam.

For the first time, Indonesia will have ministerial representation at the annual EEF, with its Minister of National Development Planning Bambang Brodjonegoro due to participate.

Senior Minister of State at the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon will represent his country.

There will also be representatives from business groups, banks and chambers of various countries.

The event will also feature country-specific business dialogues with entrepreneurs from India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and Europe. IANS is the media partner of the EEF.

In the run up to the event, Putin expressed confidence that the EEF would lay the ground for new and prospective projects, which will facilitate development of mutually-beneficial collaboration and cooperation.

In a message to the guests and participants of the EEF, Putin said, "The development of the Russian Far East, including strengthening of its economic and innovative potential, as well as raising the living standards of its residents, is our indisputable priority, a truly all-encompassing national task."

He emphasized that "being the largest Eurasian power", Russia supports the dynamic development of the Asia-Pacific Region and welcomes equitable dialogue, both bilateral and multilateral within the EAEU, the SCO, and APEC.

Expressing confidence that the EEF would be productive, he said, "the forum will allow representatives of federal and municipal executive bodies, entrepreneurial, and expert communities to chart highly professional approaches and paths towards implementing the National Programme for the Development of the Russian Far East, for the benefit of the residents of the Russian Far East and all of Russia."

He said lately, "an array of unprecedented efforts" supported the regional business development, and the formation of Advanced Special Economic Zones.

"Industrial, social, educational and sporting infrastructure is being expanded. Significant attention is being paid to the Free Port of Vladivostok, a zone with a special legal regime. Partnership between the business circles of Russia and the Asia-Pacific Region is growing stronger," the Russian President said.

The EEF will be marked by over 70 business events, including panel discussions, with an aim of expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and developing the economy in Russia's Far East.

