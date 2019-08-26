Monday, August 26, 2019
     
  4. PM Modi-Trump G7 Summit: US backs off from 'mediation', says Kashmir issue is bilateral | Live Updates

PM Modi-Trump G7 Summit: US backs off from 'mediation', says Kashmir issue is bilateral | Live Updates

PM Narendra Modi meets US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G7 Summit in France

New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2019 16:34 IST
PM Narendra Modi with Donald Trump 

4:17 pm- Many issues with Pakistan are bilateral in nature, we do not want to bother a third country for the same: PM Modi

4:15 pm- Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral issue. India and Pakistan must find a solution: Donald Trump

4:14 pm- I spoke with PM Modi last night, I hope that he speaks with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and hope both the countries come up with something good: Donald Trump

4:10 pm- Both India and Pakistan have to fight with poverty: Narendra Modi

 

 

 

