Landslide in Kullu blocks Manali-Leh highway

A massive landslide occurred near Marhi in Manali sub-division today at 3 am today. The Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has blocked Manali-Leh highway in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.

Shimla Published on: August 07, 2019 18:13 IST
Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has blocked Manali-Leh highway in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.

A massive landslide occurred near Marhi in Manali sub-division today at 3 am, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The road located midway between Manali and Rohtang Pass has been cleared for light vehicles, he said.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) men are on their work to clear the road for heavy vehicles too, he added.

