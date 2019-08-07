Image Source : PTI Landslide in Kullu blocks Manali-Leh highway

Landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has blocked Manali-Leh highway in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.

A massive landslide occurred near Marhi in Manali sub-division today at 3 am, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The road located midway between Manali and Rohtang Pass has been cleared for light vehicles, he said.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) men are on their work to clear the road for heavy vehicles too, he added.

